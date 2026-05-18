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Boltcutter - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2204
digitaltourbus
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On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the slam band, Boltcutter, while on Varials’ “Where The Light Leaves Release Tour 2026” with Unity TX, Heavy//Hitter. Boltcutter is currently supporting their newest album, Still Broke.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - March 14, 2026

Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH BOLTCUTTER:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/boltcutterslam

Instagram - https://instagram.com/boltcutter.slam

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@boltcutter.slam


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:35 Skip Intro

00:47 Driver's Area

03:02 Middle of the Van

05:42 Back of the Van


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
death metalhardcore punkdigital tour busbus invadersbrutal death metalboltcutterboltcutter digital tour busboltcutter bus invadersboltcutter tour bustour bus boltcutterboltcutter interviewboltcutter bandband boltcutterboltcutter musicmusic boltcuttertristen stormkameron tyleralexander hannonjosh klimoskiboltcutter slamboltcutter brutal death metalboltcutter death metalboldcutter hardcore punkboltcutter slam metalslam band
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:35Skip Intro

00:47Driver's Area

03:02Middle of the Van

05:42Back of the Van

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