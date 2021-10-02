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Senator Ron Johnson data showing 63% of delta deaths occurring in the fully vaccinated over the last 7.5
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454 views • October 02, 2021
Senator Ron Johnson brings up Public Health England's data showing 63% of delta deaths occurring in the fully vaccinated over the last 7.5 months.
I will continue to hammer this point home.
Data out of England, Israel, Iceland, Denmark, etc is completely different from what public health officials in the United States are calling a "pandemic of the unvaccinated".
The data in the United States is being manipulated in multiple ways, some of which I have previously explained, but you only have to look at the data from European countries to realize this.
Subscribe and share 👉👇👇 @StormIsUponUsJM
I will continue to hammer this point home.
Data out of England, Israel, Iceland, Denmark, etc is completely different from what public health officials in the United States are calling a "pandemic of the unvaccinated".
The data in the United States is being manipulated in multiple ways, some of which I have previously explained, but you only have to look at the data from European countries to realize this.
Subscribe and share 👉👇👇 @StormIsUponUsJM
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