Replying to Richard Dolan’s View on Trans-Humanism and Mantid ETs

Here, I comment on Richard Dolan's June 19, 2022 video: On the Precipice? | Fireside Chat Podcast. It is for members only but you have Richard's permission to watch it at this link:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8X14BN1Hr1w&t=2s . This is a FAIR USE of 1.5 minutes from that video.

On Richard's video above, at 37:13 Richard doesn't understand why people love some aliens they meet.

41:45 the human brain can be hacked

50:00 temptation

At 6:15 I refer to my blog post: https://www.brianruhe.ca/richard-dolans-correspondence-with-brian-ruhe-about-the-grey-aliens/ because it is relevant that Richard admits that he hasn’t followed Suzy Hansen’s or Mary Rodwell's work lately and this gives a deeper look at the mantids and Greys and why people do feel genuine love for them. As I stated in the video, we can't expect Richard Dolan to know everything because no one can know their whole field due to the information explosion.

I refer to my top three priorities for humanity which is why I can ask the highest questions: https://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome/

At 11:25 I show Susy Hansen's book, The Dual Soul Connection - The Alien Agenda for Human Advancement, which is at:

https://www.amazon.com/Dual-Soul-Connection-Agenda-Advancement/dp/0473295644/ref=sr_1_1?crid=194XC9G823S26&keywords=The+Dual+Soul+Connection+-+The+Alien+Agenda+for+Human+Advancement&qid=1655840815&sprefix=the+dual+soul+connection+-+the+alien+agenda+for+human+advancement%2Caps%2C93&sr=8-1

I also state that I do not represent the views of Suzy Hansen. I have my own interpretation and speculations.

At 5:30 I describe the Consciousness and Contact Research Institute, at: https://agreaterreality.com/

https://www.facebook.com/CCRI-Consciousness-Contact-Research-Institute-105492844379625/