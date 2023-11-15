Destruction Work of Israeli IDF - Caterpillar D9 Armored Bulldozers to clear the streets of Gaza from Civilian Vehicles abandoned

The work of Israeli IDF Caterpillar D9 armored bulldozers to clear the streets of Gaza from civilian vehicles abandoned by their owners on the sides of city roads after the start of bombing and the IDF invasion.
