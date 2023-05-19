⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400 (19 May 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(19 May 2023)

Part I

Last night, the RU AF launched a strike by high-precision long-range sea-based weapons against the enemy's stations & training centres, as well as depots storing ammunition, weapons, and hardware of foreign origin. The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged. The strikes disrupted the supply, training, and formation of reserves of Ukrainian troops to carry out tasks in the areas of combat OPs.

In Kupyansk direction, aviation & artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Dvurechnaya,Novomlynsk, Kislovka & Berestovoye (Kharkov reg). In addition, actions of 3 sabotage & reconnaissance groups of the AFU were thwarted near Sinkovka & Timkovka (Kharkov reg) & Rozovka (LPR).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 65 UKR troops, 2 motor vehicles & 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system during the day.

Moreover, an ammo depot of the 14th Mechanised Brigade of the AFUs was destroyed close to Tishchenkovka (Kharkov region).

In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical & Army aviation & artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the AFU close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR), & Grigorovka (DPR).

Up to 85 UKR personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers have been eliminated.

In Artyomovsk tactical direction, the assault detachments continue fighting in the west part of the city. The Yug Group's units immobilised the enemy's action covering the actions of the assault detachments.

Operational-Tactical & Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on the enemy's manpower & hardware close to Kalinovka, Chasov Yar, Krasnoye (DPR). Over the past day, RU aircraft have made five sorties. The Group's artillery have performed 68 firing missions.

Over 70 UKR servicemen & mercenaries, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 1 armoured personnel carrier, 3 pick-up trucks, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system & 2 US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations were eliminated in the fighting.

Part IIIn Donetsk direction, units, aviation & artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have eliminated up to 135 Ukrainian troops, 10 motor vehicles & 1 UK-made L118 towed howitzer during the day.

A warehouse of rocket and artillery weapons has been destroyed near Bokovoye (DPR).

In S. Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on AFU units close Shevchenko & Novosyolka (DPR), and Malaya Tokmachka & Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region).

Up to 120 Ukrainian troops, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles & 2 D-30 howitzers have been neutralised in these directions during the day. An ammunition depot of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the UKR AF has been hit close to Konstantinovka (DPR).

In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer have been neutralised by fire.

Operational-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the RU Group of Forces have engaged 76 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 103 areas during the day.

An artillery ammunition depot of the UKR AFs has been destroyed near Krasnoarmeysk (DPR). A fuel depot for Ukrainian military hardware was destroyed near the town of Mervichi, Lvov region.

Russian air defence forces have intercepted seven HIMARS MLRS shells during the day.

Moreover, 10 UKR UAVs have been shot down close to Dvurechnoye, Gorobyovka (Kharkov region), Veseloye, Blagoveshchenka, Belogorovka, Novomikhailovka & Yegorovka (DPR).

In total, 428 airplanes and 234 helicopters, 4,218 unmanned aerial vehicles, 423 air defence missile systems, 9,227 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,100 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 4,852 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 10,304 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.