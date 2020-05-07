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CA Sheriff Takes on Newsom: “No NEW Normal”
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84 views • May 07, 2020
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Desc: As 77 year old Michigan barber risks fines to open in defiance of Gov Gretch Whitmer, a California Sheriff says “I refuse to make criminals out of business owners” and when Gov Newsom says we’re “not going back to normal”, the Sheriff insists that he will not trade the Constitution for a new normal
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Desc: As 77 year old Michigan barber risks fines to open in defiance of Gov Gretch Whitmer, a California Sheriff says “I refuse to make criminals out of business owners” and when Gov Newsom says we’re “not going back to normal”, the Sheriff insists that he will not trade the Constitution for a new normal
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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