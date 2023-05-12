Eliminate The Stronghold Of The Abuse Cycle, 2023

When you are being abused, tormented, stalked, terrorized, traumatize, insulted, belittled, and gaslighted you are going to have pain. You are going to feel injured and wounded.



You are going to feel sick, You are going to have headaches and stomach aches. You are going to have all types of negative emotional, spiritual, mental, and medical health problems.

