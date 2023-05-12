Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Eliminate The Stronghold Of The Abuse Cycle, 2023
5 views
channel image
Elevate To Grow
Published Yesterday |

When you are being abused, tormented, stalked, terrorized, traumatize, insulted, belittled, and gaslighted you are going to have pain.  You are going to feel injured and wounded. 

You are going to feel sick, You are going to have headaches and stomach aches.  You are going to have all types of negative emotional, spiritual, mental, and medical health problems.  

Image by Victoria_Regen from Pixabay 

Image by Tumisu from Pixabay 

Image by Syaibatul Hamdi from Pixabay 

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay 

Image by Claudio_Scott from Pixabay 

Image by John Hain from Pixabay 

Image by ashish choudhary from Pixabay 

Image by sippakorn yamkasikorn from Pixabay 

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Image by Hanna Kovalchuk from Pixabay 

Image by Tiyo Prasetyo from Pixabay

Image by Silvia from Pixabay 

Photo by Keira Burton:pexel 

Photo by Mikhail Nilov: pexel

Photo by cottonbro studio: pexel 

Image by npriddey from Pixabay 

Photo by MART  PRODUCTION: pexels 

Photo by Gustavo Fring:pexels 

Photo by Luis Morales Torres: pexels 

Photo by Gift Mutsonziwa: pexels 

Photo by RDNE Stock project: pexels 

Photo by Kamaji Ogino:pexels 

Photo by Anete Lusina: pexels 

Image by Victoria_Regen from Pixabay 

Photo by Polina Kovaleva: pexels 


Keywords
abusepsychopathnarcissistsociopathdomesticviolence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket