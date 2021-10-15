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NEWS REPORT | 1 | OCT 14, 2021 | FOUR PARASITES FOUND IN PFIZER AND MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINES (MIRRORED)
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2272 views • October 15, 2021
NEWS REPORT | 1 | OCT 14, 2021 | FOUR PARASITES FOUND IN PFIZER AND MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINES (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Ramola D Reports at:-
#HaltTheVaccines Four parasites have been found in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. A summary of news reports covering parasites and toxins found in the vaccines via electron and optical microscopy and energy spectroscopy, recently published at my print site, The Everyday Concerned Citizen, and at Dr. Young's blog and Nobulart.
RELATED ARTICLES:
(All articles can be found at the link below at everydayconcerned.net)
https://everydayconcerned.net/toxins-in-covid-vaccines-masks-swabs/
The latest article published:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/10/11/more-sickening-covid-vaccine-findings-dr-franc-zalewski-finds-aluminium-lifeform-tentacled-parasite-in-pfizer-vaccine-vaccine-parasites-found-in-vaccinated-blood-causing-blood-clots-heart-iss/
NEWSBREAKS WITH DR.YOUNG REVEALING THESE FINDINGS:
Newsbreak 133 | BREAKING: Graphene, Aluminium, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites Found in 4 Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/Newsbreak-133--Dr.-Robert-Young:b
Ramola D Reports | Newsbreak 134 | Dr. Robert Young Calls for Halt on Vaccines, Reveals New Findings
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/Newsbreak-134--Dr.-Robert-Young:1
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
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DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS TRUE-MEDIA VENTURE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
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RamolaDReports: https://t.me/RamolaDReports
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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Ramola D Reports at:-
#HaltTheVaccines Four parasites have been found in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. A summary of news reports covering parasites and toxins found in the vaccines via electron and optical microscopy and energy spectroscopy, recently published at my print site, The Everyday Concerned Citizen, and at Dr. Young's blog and Nobulart.
RELATED ARTICLES:
(All articles can be found at the link below at everydayconcerned.net)
https://everydayconcerned.net/toxins-in-covid-vaccines-masks-swabs/
The latest article published:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/10/11/more-sickening-covid-vaccine-findings-dr-franc-zalewski-finds-aluminium-lifeform-tentacled-parasite-in-pfizer-vaccine-vaccine-parasites-found-in-vaccinated-blood-causing-blood-clots-heart-iss/
NEWSBREAKS WITH DR.YOUNG REVEALING THESE FINDINGS:
Newsbreak 133 | BREAKING: Graphene, Aluminium, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites Found in 4 Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/Newsbreak-133--Dr.-Robert-Young:b
Ramola D Reports | Newsbreak 134 | Dr. Robert Young Calls for Halt on Vaccines, Reveals New Findings
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/Newsbreak-134--Dr.-Robert-Young:1
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS TRUE-MEDIA VENTURE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
FOLLOW ON TELEGRAM FOR DAILY NEWS AND NOTES:
RamolaDReports: https://t.me/RamolaDReports
JOIN THE TELEGRAM CHATROOM TO SHARE LINKS, INFO:
https://t.me/RamolaDReportsChat
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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