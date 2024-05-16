Cat Won't Move Out With Guardian, And The Guardian Had To... l Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub





May 12, 2024





Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles





A family is moving out, but... well they can't. Noreunja won't move out with them! WHY. The reason is hilarious you've got to watch it!!!





More videos about ‘Catto Or Cate 😻’:





• Catto Or Cate 😻





#Kritterklub #cat #kitten #pet





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook:





/ kritterklub

On Instagram:





/ kritter_klub

On Twitter:





/ kritter_klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKkbDklTMKM