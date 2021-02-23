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Michelle tells about her father, Ron Wyatt
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109 views • February 23, 2021
Ron Wyatt's daughter, Michelle Wyatt Schelles, discusses her father, Ron Wyatt. What was he like as a father? Why did he search for all the Biblical evidences? Get more insight into 'who' Ron was.
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