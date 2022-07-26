Water Crisis!? Is Las Vegas Running Dry?

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Jul 25, 2022
Chuck gives an update on the markets and the economy for July 25th, 2022; plus is Las Vegas running out of water? and more on today’s video. Don't forget to like, subscribe, hit the bell icon for notifications, and ask questions in the comments below. Join the newsletter here: https://chuckbarone.substack.com/ Visit the website: https://chuckbarone.com #finance #stockmarket #lasvegas #water #waterconservation #economy #wealth #money #realestate #debt #recession #stocks #gold #silver #cryptoShow less