The Truth Trap

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A more coherent explanation of events
The key is, that you create that which you search for. A search engine does not just record what you are searching for, it records what you are thinking about and what you want to see. Therefore it can provide the information needed to create a perfect virtual world, and you wont even know you're in it.