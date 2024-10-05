Destruction caused by the Zionist army inside homes in Balata camp, Palestine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After a 9-hour raid on Balata camp east of Nablus in the West Bank of Palestine, the occupation army caused great destruction inside the homes of citizens, in which there were terrified children and women. FPTV's Ayyoob Yamak brings us the story.
Filmed: 01/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇