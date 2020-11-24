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Overunity Free Energy Transformer parts and construction disclosure using AutoCad 2017
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35 views • November 24, 2020
https://patreon.com/IGNE
https://[email protected]
Using AutoCad 2017, I provide a detailed 3D overview of the parts the EGPU(energy generation power unit) is comprised of along with how these parts are assembled.
Please subscribe to my Patreon page in return you will have downloadable access to my post of FULL DISCLOSURE which includes dozens of technical drawings, AutoCad files, and supporting documents of full explanation; you would easily have enough information to construct this device for yourself! I am trying to raise the funds to build this Overunity Free Energy Transformer so I can prove to my fellow countrymen and women that this technology is real and it works, then with your support we can begin production.
SELF-SUFFICIENCY IS THE FOUNDATION OF FREEDOM
https://[email protected]
Using AutoCad 2017, I provide a detailed 3D overview of the parts the EGPU(energy generation power unit) is comprised of along with how these parts are assembled.
Please subscribe to my Patreon page in return you will have downloadable access to my post of FULL DISCLOSURE which includes dozens of technical drawings, AutoCad files, and supporting documents of full explanation; you would easily have enough information to construct this device for yourself! I am trying to raise the funds to build this Overunity Free Energy Transformer so I can prove to my fellow countrymen and women that this technology is real and it works, then with your support we can begin production.
SELF-SUFFICIENCY IS THE FOUNDATION OF FREEDOM
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