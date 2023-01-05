Is the stress of it all really getting to you? Try this..

Carole Maureen Friesen is the World’s leading expert in PsychoSomatic Therapy.

She has had the honour of working with the founder, Hermann Muller, since 2001.

A sought after keynote speaker, bestselling author and an award winning trainer, Carole charms her students with her unique blend of body language, face reading, wisdom and candid humour.

Carole shows you how to peel back deep emotional layers of cellular memory through the use of Somatic Psychology.

She empowers you to release the issues in your tissues through her life changing training called Sacred Body Language... Awakening Within.

Carole is a Canadian living in Costa Rica since 2017 and opened Heaven and Earth Sanctuary Retreat Centre on Mt Chirripo.

Spend a few minutes in Carole’s presence and feel your body come alive!

