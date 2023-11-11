The border between Lebanon & Israel remains unchanged - sides exchange blows in the border area - The Israel Defense Forces footage of Airstrikes in southern Lebanon

Meanwhile, Israeli ground forces continue to slowly advance deeper into the Palestinian enclave from the northwestern and eastern directions. Apparently, Israeli troops still managed to cut off Gaza City from the south. Hamas militants regularly ambush IDF units in urban areas.
The situation on the border between Lebanon and Israel remains unchanged. The sides exchange blows in the border area. The Israel Defense Forces published footage of airstrikes in southern Lebanon
