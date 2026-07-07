Why Americans Are Losing Critical Thinking Skills, an interview with Chris Rossini

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Has convenience replaced critical thinking? Discover how declining financial literacy, weak education, and media-driven narratives make it easier to manipulate public opinion—and why independent thinking is more important than ever before.
#CriticalThinking #Education #FinancialLiteracy #Media #Freedom #Economics #Truth #Learning
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