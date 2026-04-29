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⚠️The WEF / UN Just Confessed To Committing MASSIVE Biological Weapons Crimes Against Humanity! The Lone Star Tick Has Been Purposely Infected With A Geoengineered Bioweapon That Creates A Deadly Allergy To Beef & All Other Red Meat In Anyone Who Has Been Bitten! This Is All Part Of A Declassified CIA Plan To Genetically Engineer The Human Population To Be Unable To Eat Meat In A Larger Forced Evolution Project Being Carried Out By Globalist Mad Scientists! The Lone Star Tick Is Being Purposely Released Across The