British & French militaries ‘will cooperate even more closely’ to support Ukraine - King Charles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1287 followers
121 views • 1 day ago

British and French militaries ‘will cooperate even more closely’ to support Ukraine – King Charles

Claims UK and France now leading ‘coalition of the willing’ backing Kiev.

Adding:

Macron blames Britain for migrant crisis – demands Starmer make UK LESS attractive – reports

During his royal tour, Macron told Starmer the UK must become less appealing to migrants, The Telegraph reported. His demands?

🔸 Crack down on black market and gig economy jobs

🔸 Cut welfare for successful asylum seekers

🔸 Accept more legal family reunification cases in exchange for France taking back a few illegals

All while French beaches keep launching boats — and Macron enjoys banquets and carriage rides.

Cynthia... there was also a big fire, think it was 1500 beautiful acres in Southern France today... almost posted a vid

