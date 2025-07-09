British & French militaries ‘will cooperate even more closely’ to support Ukraine - King Charles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
British and French militaries ‘will cooperate even more closely’ to support Ukraine – King Charles
Claims UK and France now leading ‘coalition of the willing’ backing Kiev.
Adding:
Macron blames Britain for migrant crisis – demands Starmer make UK LESS attractive – reports
During his royal tour, Macron told Starmer the UK must become less appealing to migrants, The Telegraph reported. His demands?
🔸 Crack down on black market and gig economy jobs
🔸 Cut welfare for successful asylum seekers
🔸 Accept more legal family reunification cases in exchange for France taking back a few illegals
All while French beaches keep launching boats — and Macron enjoys banquets and carriage rides.
