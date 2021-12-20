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An Interesting Story
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31 views • December 20, 2021
Being made to wear mark in order to participate in social activities is nothing new. Maybe a slightly different spin with the shot they want us to take, but as Ecclesiasties says "There is nothing new under the sun." It is a trick of the devil that he has used before. In this story we learn how he used it against Yahweh;s people before, and how we need to strengthen ourselves and gather our courage for the days ahead.
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