Message 2026/03 – The One Billion Dollar Question (Month 03)





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/message-2026-04-the-one-billion-dollar-question/





If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5 (mostly nature)

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski