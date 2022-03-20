© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine drone footage shows scale of destruction in Okhtyrka
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • March 20, 2022
The Guardian.
Video shows damaged buildings – including a kindergarten – and infrastructure in Okhtyrka, a small city in the Sumy region of Ukraine, after it was bombarded by Russia
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkHIxpcXpEU
Video shows damaged buildings – including a kindergarten – and infrastructure in Okhtyrka, a small city in the Sumy region of Ukraine, after it was bombarded by Russia
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkHIxpcXpEU
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.