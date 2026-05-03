© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (20260403 S3EMayVidExclSpecial3) Animal Farm Movie Equality Equity Markets More Addressed
This episode, like any, I WELCOME CHALLENGE and LISTENER FEEDBACK (look in my back catalog, a couple episodes of that)
I am not above reproach (not me, not you, not a Pope or a President), no-one on this earth is PERFECT and right all time on everything (we can make MISTAKES), we can all use CHALLENGE from time to time, iron sharpens iron, rather than be in a bubble.
https://JosephMLenard.us/contact or [email protected] email
We are human and frail and flawed, imperfect, we need avoid PRIDEFULLNESS/HUBRIS - as discussed in books 3 and 4 of my https://tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistEduSeries