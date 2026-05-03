CTP (20260403 S3EMayVidExclSpecial3) Animal Farm Movie Equality Equity Markets More Addressed

This episode, like any, I WELCOME CHALLENGE and LISTENER FEEDBACK (look in my back catalog, a couple episodes of that)

I am not above reproach (not me, not you, not a Pope or a President), no-one on this earth is PERFECT and right all time on everything (we can make MISTAKES), we can all use CHALLENGE from time to time, iron sharpens iron, rather than be in a bubble.

https://JosephMLenard.us/contact or [email protected] email

We are human and frail and flawed, imperfect, we need avoid PRIDEFULLNESS/HUBRIS - as discussed in books 3 and 4 of my https://tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistEduSeries