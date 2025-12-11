Daddy Government -ft Courage Is The Cure [432Hz] - Matt Finlay

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daddy Government -ft Courage Is The Cure (Music Video) (2025)
Music written/recorded/performed by Matt Finlay
Additional vocals by Courage Is The Cure.
Mixed by Matt Finlay & Number Six at TNP Productions LLC
Mastered at TNP Productions LLC - anartistcollective.com/creatives-directory/media-arts/tnp-productions-llc
Copyright Matt Finlay 2025
ISRC AU-OXF-25-00005
Copyright Matt Finlay 2026.
Video may contain copyrighted images used under within the terms of fair use.
-------------------
Follow me, support me, get my music: