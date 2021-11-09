COVID is an Unicorn - CDC Paper Exposes Lack of Details About Virus That Has Shut Down the World



Richard Proctor - CDC Paper Exposes Lack of Details About Virus That Has Shut Down the World

Sars cov 2 DOES NOT EXIST – how many times it needs to be said, shown, seen, etc for braindead sheeple to understand ???



⁣”Isn’t great that people still believe that these governments and politicians believed this virus was real at any point. They have high jacked the flu, for political power and to get Trump out of office, and convinced people it’s a new virus (look into it a little, do you know they still haven’t isolated the virus, how do you test for something when you don’t know what it is). People believe science is the key to ending this, ridiculous! It’s science that they using to control people with (scientism, the blind worship of science). This is religious, people have blind faith in science. How do you know it’s religion? Challenge a so called atheist (there is no such thing as an atheist, there’s just people that put there faith worship and emotions into other things) about what science actually know there argument always ends up emotional. Scientists are very good at reaction, if I do this I get that. If I split an atom I get nuclear energy. What’s nuclear energy? Well there’s a theory (scientific way of saying we don’t know but believe what we say anyway). In the scientific community biology is considered the trailer trash of science. They know almost nothing if anything at all of disease pathology preventative health. GO WITH YOUR EXPERIENCE NOT WHAT YOUR TOLD. When your sick what do they do. Take this and call us if it doesn’t work. SCIENTISM IS THE NEW RELIGION, SCIENCE DID NOT GET RID OF GOD IT HAS REPLACED IT. ALL PEOPLE DID WAS REPLACE MEN WITH BLACK COATS (PRIEST) WITH MEN IN WHITE COATS (SCIENTISTS)” - hiphopchrissie



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David Knight Show