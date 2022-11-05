Unnatural: What price are we paying for the Technology we love (2020).

This documentary film looks into existing and emerging technologies and their effects on humans. Bringing together some of the greatest medical and scientific minds from around the world to provide their expert opinions and looking at what price we may be paying for the technologies we love.

We were commissioned by Ickonic Media Group to design a number of visual elements for the film, including the Title Sequence, Logo Design, Film Poster, and a number of Motion Graphics Sequences to be featured within the film itself.