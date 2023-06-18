Create New Account
Secure and Reliable: Firo's Consensus Method
Firo
Published Sunday

Firo's Consensus Method combines the power of mining (FiroPoW) and masternodes to ensure the security and integrity of its blockchain network. Through a decentralized mining process and the participation of masternodes, Firo achieves consensus and verifies transactions with utmost reliability. Learn how this unique combination strengthens the network's resilience, safeguards against attacks, and maintains the trust and stability necessary for secure financial transactions

Find out more:

Website: https://firo.org

Forum: https://forum.firo.org/

Telegram: https://t.me/firoorg

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/TGZPRbRT3Y


