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Sabotaging Domestic Energy Production
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500 views • May 28, 2022
Bidenomics: Inflation, Blackouts, Shortages
* Canceling new and existing oil and gas leases.
* [Bidan]’s Secretary of the Interior — who is in charge of that — didn’t know what was happening.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 May 2022
* Canceling new and existing oil and gas leases.
* [Bidan]’s Secretary of the Interior — who is in charge of that — didn’t know what was happening.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 May 2022
Keywords
corruptiontucker carlsonjoe bidencost of livingidiocracyideologyincompetencejoe manchinprice controlsmanufactured crisisenergy independenceenergy crisisprice inflationfuel rationingenergy pricesbidenflationbuffoonerybidenomicsconsumer pricesgas priceenergy shortagemalevolencedeb haalanddepartment of the interior
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