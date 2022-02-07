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PT 1: CANADIAN TRUCKER FREEDOM CONVOY TO END 2 YEARS OF SUFFERING FROM SOMEONE LIVING IT FIRST HAND
TheExperienceMedia
TheExperienceMedia
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41 views • February 07, 2022
Monday, February 7, 2022

For two years straight, Embattled, and potentially former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau has been destroying the lives, jobs, businesses, economy, education, health, healthcare system, children, elderly, families and much more with his incessant and obsessive need to be in power and control.

John Cipolla served as a judge in the Village of Depew for 4 years. He knows a few things about people breaking the law. This warrior and angel of justice has been championing freedom and individual liberties and rights for the past two years.

His tireless and heroic efforts have helped countless people feel like someone has their back and they have someone there for them watching out for them and their families.

This man has fearlessly faced challenges with the utmost determination and courage, in settings where most would run away and cower. Whenever he has been presented with a challenge, he has risen to the occasion to kindly educate his would be oppressors and open their eyes.

His commitment to truth and right has lead to so many people having hope and belief that there oppression would end.

We are honored to have met John and had the opportunity to interview and get to know him. Here his first hand account of all the happenings in Canada for the past two years, from an insiders perspective, including what is happening right now with the trucker protests all over Canada.

Thank you John for being a brilliant Warrior of Right and Light!!!

We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.

"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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