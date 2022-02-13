“It’s A Distraction”: White House Responds to China Using Uyghur Athlete to Light Olympic Flame

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02/07/2022 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked Monday about China choosing an Uyghur athlete to help deliver the Olympic flame in the 2022 Winter Games opening ceremony as many Western countries are holding a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics because of the country’s treatment of the ethnic minority. She said: “It’s a distraction.”