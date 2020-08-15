Yuri Bezmenov - Interviews and Lectures

KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's interviews and lectures detail, in parts, some of the methods and techniques employed against the targeted nations which the communist hierarchy wished to infiltrate, demoralise and over-run using advanced social and psychological operations against the hearts and minds and the institutions of those targeted nations.



It is one of the propositions put forward by the operator of this Brighteon channel, through the videos posted here to demonstrate that spiritual forces operate through human agents, and are actively involved in politics and social developments, including ideological movements. It is also proposed that Communism is, in this present era, the secular and political manifestation of what is really the Luciferian plan for humanity and this planet Earth, running counter to Almighty Elohim's (God's) plan and purpose for His beloved children of planet Earth.

Through listening to the testimony of folks such as Yuri Bezmenov we are able to see that the Luciferian plan, if it is such, will be brought in through any means necessary, including, but not limited to: the parasitic infiltration of institutions and organisations, the warping and perversion of national and personal values, the compromising of integrity of nation states and the individuals within them, the debasing of the moral standards of the folk of targeted nations - even the promotion of sexual perversions, addictions and paedophilia, the social and cultural destruction of targeted nations - promotion of ersatz history, fake social movements (BLM, Extinction Rebellion, etc.), false paradigms, and the like.



Praemonitus praemunitus.