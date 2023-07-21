Create New Account
Biden is preparing for an American defeat in the Strait of Hormuz
Published Yesterday

The relationship between the US and Iran has taken a dangerous turn as allegations of Biden's involvement in smuggling Iranian oil surface. With the US's undeniable appetite for Iranian oil, Tehran is left angered by Biden's illicit activities. In retaliation, Tehran has struck a blow to Biden's face, pushing him into a position of preparing for a battle to snatch control of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

