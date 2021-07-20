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7/15/2021 Reuters：The US Senate passed the Uighur forced labor Prevention Act on Wednesday banning products from China’s Xinjiang region. It’s the latest effort by Washington to punish Beijing. The bill assumes goods manufactured in Xinjiang are made with forced labor. It was now to pass the House of Representatives before being sent to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.