NO MOAR 'MUH RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA', (((MSM))) 💻 HUNTER'S LAPTOP IS FOR REALS?!?

Source: https://gab.com/RedPedePolitics/posts/109382469566259259
Corporate Media TURNS on Biden Crime Family, FINALLY admits Hunter Biden's laptop is REAL after years of smearing it as "Russian disinformation"
Has the plan to remove Biden been hatched!? 🍿
Look up #PEEOTUS on Twitter
Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon & Tony Bobulinski Exposing Hunter & Joe Biden about China & Russia
https://www.brighteon.com/77e96027-14b0-43f4-98cb-8a5cea69c650
