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Kevin J Johnston Speaks To Calgary Street Church with Artur Pawlowski
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48 views • November 23, 2020
I was granted the extreme pleasure up speaking to the congregation of Street Church in Calgary.
Pastor Archer Pawloski in Calgary is known internationally as the most compassionate man in the City of Calgary. He feeds the homeless as often as the political powers that be in the city of Calgary will allow him to do so.
I am Calgary mayor-elect Kevin J. Johnston and it's my pleasure to speak to this group and to everybody who wants to hear me tell you the way things really are in this country.
United we stand!
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Pastor Archer Pawloski in Calgary is known internationally as the most compassionate man in the City of Calgary. He feeds the homeless as often as the political powers that be in the city of Calgary will allow him to do so.
I am Calgary mayor-elect Kevin J. Johnston and it's my pleasure to speak to this group and to everybody who wants to hear me tell you the way things really are in this country.
United we stand!
SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS
FOLLOW KEVIN J. JOHNSTON
All of Kevin J. Johnston's Social Media Links Appear Below, Follow and Subscribe!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com!
BITCHUTE.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
SUBSCRIBESTAR: https://www.subscribestar.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
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