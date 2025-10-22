Canada's Car Industry May Be Facing TOTAL DEVASTATION As GM Shuts Down Ingersoll Production

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canada's Car Industry suffers another blow, as GM announces production of Brightdrop will be discontinued in Ingersoll Ontario. Trump's tariffs taking a heavy toll on the auto industry as Prime Minister Mark Carney scrambles to make a deal, and Premier Doug Ford launches an Anti-Tariff Ad Campaign.
Plus today's top stories:
Please support our journalism by donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or