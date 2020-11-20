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Covid Scamdemic, CLOAKING 5G Cytokine Crashes & EMF Radiation Cell Poisoning Part 5
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78 views • November 20, 2020
Parts were before this- I would expect you to perceive the need to see the first parts first- The information you will receive in all of my Videos is next to none other who gives it to you straight and all that enters my mind holding back nothing for fears, or complacency, or from a controller of a mans tongue; self-righteous and not concerned due to lack of intellect- The duty of the philosophic mind is to rise above the personal and contemplate the universal- The big chandlers are for the most part are all the same as the TV Media- If they were free thinkers, and free speakers, then they would not be successful but to a point and even then to stay in any personal business for humanity and wright and wrong and with conscience then I tell you now, the most of these big channels don't give you everything that they know and that you need to hear from me- The first three parts are important- this part one is the first of five more 13/14 minutes videos full of knowledge and heart, not acting to entertain you- I hope you will like and share somewhere this info is deserved that the people know what no others are talking serious enough-- 'WARNING' Much of the materials in this multi-video parts is going to Open Your Mind- lol all my stuff will open minds- westruther/gwt
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