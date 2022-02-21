100K Fentynal Overdoses in 12 mo. and No Media Coverage

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We learned almost a year ago that there was nothing to that entire bs story that the Fake News, Hillary and company were peddling about Trump’s so called collusion with Russia. Durham’s filing finally gets to the TRUTH about who’s been doing the spying.
If so, tired of the double standard. Where was all the outrage when BLM was destroying cities and burning them to the ground? No outrage. They actually sent more support and funding. You give them an inch and they take a mile.
It’s time we the people say enough is enough. Y'all better figure out what’s happening real quick!
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