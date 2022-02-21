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100K Fentynal Overdoses in 12 mo. and No Media Coverage
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31 views • February 21, 2022
It’s time the American people saw those in power and who have been in powerful positions in our Government face the consequences for their actions. John Durham’s recent filing has exposed the TRUTH about the Russia Hoax.

We learned almost a year ago that there was nothing to that entire bs story that the Fake News, Hillary and company were peddling about Trump’s so called collusion with Russia. Durham’s filing finally gets to the TRUTH about who’s been doing the spying.

If so, tired of the double standard. Where was all the outrage when BLM was destroying cities and burning them to the ground? No outrage. They actually sent more support and funding. You give them an inch and they take a mile.

It’s time we the people say enough is enough. Y'all better figure out what’s happening real quick!

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞:
Website https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
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Email: [email protected]
Website - https://lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com

Please subscribe to Truth Talk with Steve on YouTube or Rumble and write a 5 Star review on Apple podcast here if you enjoy the show so other looking for podcasts like this one will be found.Thank you!: https://apple.co/3GHqzTb

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