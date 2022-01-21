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Doctors in Nebraska Free to Prescribe Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19
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110 views • January 21, 2022
In Nebraska the medical boards answer to the State Attorney General. Nebraska's AG Douglas J Peterson has reviewed the science, and the adverse injury reports, and determined that the censoring of doctors prescribing safe and effective drugs like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine can not be reasonably defended. He compares the death and injury reports to FDA-approved Remdesivir which has more deaths and injuries reported in less than 2 years, compared with Ivermectin over 30 years. Score 1 for the protection of life and the encouragement of proper medical treatment rather than the criminal drug syndicate and medical fascism which is currently assaulting the country.
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