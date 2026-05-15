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Russian Su-57 wiped out a group of U.S. servicemen along with the PATRIOT Missile System in KIEV
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Meanwhile, on the morning of May 15, Ukrainian and Russian sources confirmed that during the missile attack on Kiev, Ukraine lost another Patriot air defense system. Reports indicate that this missile system was destroyed in the southwestern part of Kiev. As it turned out, the PATRIOT system was attacked by a Russian 5th-generation Su-57 fighter jet using the latest stealth cruise missile KH-69. ................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************

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kievpatriot missile systemrussian su-57stealth cruise missile kh-69
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