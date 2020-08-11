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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 348: LA CONJURA AL DESCUBIERTO (Resubido acá)
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20 views • August 11, 2020
Excelente labor periodística de Javier Ordoñez
Link al Grano del Sistema 347 - Beirut (Recomendado, con información muy importante) -> https://lbry.tv/@elgranodelsistema:2/EL-GRANO-DEL-SISTEMA-347--BEIRUT:e
EL ARREGLO POR LA DEUDA Y EL PACTO 1:36
LA FARSA DEL ARREGLO 19:30
CORRUPCION SIN LIMITES NO DISIMULO 20:52
ARGENTINA 2020, UN PAIS PARA INVERTIR 26:41
LA FLEXIBILIZACION DE LARRETA 36:06
AUSTRALIA 39:49
PAPELONEANDO 40:57
UN PAIS CON BUENA GENTE 42:10
SANTIAGO MALDONADO Y FACUNDO ASTUDILLO 56:18
EL CONFLICTO MAPUCHE 58:42
MAS DE CABO VERDE 1:11:14
LO VENGO AVISANDO 1:14:23
NO SE DETIENEN NUNCA 1:15:01
CONCLUSIONES 1:15:45
Link al Grano del Sistema 347 - Beirut (Recomendado, con información muy importante) -> https://lbry.tv/@elgranodelsistema:2/EL-GRANO-DEL-SISTEMA-347--BEIRUT:e
EL ARREGLO POR LA DEUDA Y EL PACTO 1:36
LA FARSA DEL ARREGLO 19:30
CORRUPCION SIN LIMITES NO DISIMULO 20:52
ARGENTINA 2020, UN PAIS PARA INVERTIR 26:41
LA FLEXIBILIZACION DE LARRETA 36:06
AUSTRALIA 39:49
PAPELONEANDO 40:57
UN PAIS CON BUENA GENTE 42:10
SANTIAGO MALDONADO Y FACUNDO ASTUDILLO 56:18
EL CONFLICTO MAPUCHE 58:42
MAS DE CABO VERDE 1:11:14
LO VENGO AVISANDO 1:14:23
NO SE DETIENEN NUNCA 1:15:01
CONCLUSIONES 1:15:45
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