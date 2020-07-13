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🔵 Ampersand - D&D RPG Show :: Converging Paths :: 1
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1 view • July 13, 2020
D&D RPG Show :
The party comes together and must escape from their captors.
Website:
https://dndampersand.wordpress.com/
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ampersand-d-d/id1255361121?mt=2
Bandcamp:
https://crescentisle.bandcamp.com/album/ampersand
Ampersand is a D&D RPG Show with:
Stephen Crane - Game Master
Mike McLeod - Thanean
Chelsey - Shava
Kurtis Briggs - Heiveth
Spencer Wichmann - Morthos
Wilson Wong - Coren
Zac Schafer - Texiera
Music:
Derek & Brandon Fiechter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjMZjGhrFq_4llVS_x2XJ_w
The party comes together and must escape from their captors.
Website:
https://dndampersand.wordpress.com/
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ampersand-d-d/id1255361121?mt=2
Bandcamp:
https://crescentisle.bandcamp.com/album/ampersand
Ampersand is a D&D RPG Show with:
Stephen Crane - Game Master
Mike McLeod - Thanean
Chelsey - Shava
Kurtis Briggs - Heiveth
Spencer Wichmann - Morthos
Wilson Wong - Coren
Zac Schafer - Texiera
Music:
Derek & Brandon Fiechter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjMZjGhrFq_4llVS_x2XJ_w
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