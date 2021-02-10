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Supernatural Protection Against Covid-19 Exposed?
Leave the Matrix
Leave the Matrix
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225 views • February 10, 2021
The Psalm 91 prayer for protection is being preached a lot during this coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and it certainly is an inspiring passage to read whenever we are going through difficult times. But have you considered that Psalm in the context of the rest of the Bible...specifically the teachings of Jesus? How do you reconcile teachings about martyrdom and Christian persecution with ones about protection, health and prosperity? This video will help you to understand the bigger picture.
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biblejesuschristiantruthreligionexposedagendapandemicsupernaturalpsalm 91coronaviruscovid-19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy