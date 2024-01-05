You know who has the patent for that PCR test? Judy Mikovits and Frank Ruscetti and the N.C.I.!





drjudyamikovits “I built the lab from the ground up in Carlsbad, California, designed the building, built it. That's what I do. I designed the building at 567. I designed it to work for the safety with the lab.

You know who has the patent for that PCR test? Judy, Mikovits and Frank Ruscetti and the National Cancer Institute. I left the Cancer Institute May 11 2001.

Every bit of that intellectual property belong to Epigenics, Pharmaceuticals in Santa Barbara, California, Frank Ruscetti and the National Cancer Institute and me.

The Whittemore’s owned nothing, and they somehow said I stole their intellectual property!?! What Fauci saw when I was fired September 29: Oh, here's a way out of our little problem. All we have to do is line up all those people, John Coffin, Ian Lipkin, the blood working group, Michael Bush...

My pen is pointing to COVID.This is a cover up…”

Full interview with Ernest Hancock: https://freedomsphoenix.com/Media/356061-2024-01-02-2024-01-03-ernest-hancock-interviews-dr-judy-mikovits-mp3.htm





