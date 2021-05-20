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εε... λογικό είναι... Κι αυτό λογικό είναι.. Όλα λογικά είναι.. 💥 ΞΕΜΠΡΟΣΤΙΑΣΜΑ...
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80 views • May 20, 2021
Πως Πάνε Να Κλέψουν Την Εξουσία Στην Ελλάδα...!
Μεγάλες αλήθειες για την ΕΜΑΚ και για το πως πάνε να κλέψουν την εξουσία οι του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη και του Αλέξη Τσίπρα.
Μεγάλες αλήθειες για την ΕΜΑΚ και για το πως πάνε να κλέψουν την εξουσία οι του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη και του Αλέξη Τσίπρα.
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