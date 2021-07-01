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Reply to DEMCAD Vaccine Dividing AMERICA! Lost GENERATION 1/5 Of Young Adults Not Working or Studying!
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33 views • July 01, 2021
This video is a reply to DEMCAD's video talking about youth unemployment. Some shots of my hike yesterday are on the last half as he was saying how he was going to get out and start walking and I thought it'd be nice to share some of my shots too.
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