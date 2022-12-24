Create New Account
StoneWall Clips: What is the Gospel with Phil Johnson
Published 18 hours ago |

A short clip of my interview with Phil Johnson: What is the Gospel?

Alex Stone is joined by Phil Johnson and they discuss the Gospel, the importance of sharing it with the world, and lies that people believe about the Gospel. As Christians, we have a responsibility given by God to share the Gospel with the world, but people within the church are not fulfilling that calling.

Full Interview: https://rumble.com/viwk3r-phil-johnson-what-is-the-gospel.html

