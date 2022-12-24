StoneWall Clips: What is the Gospel with Phil Johnson

A short clip of my interview with Phil Johnson: What is the Gospel?



Alex Stone is joined by Phil Johnson and they discuss the Gospel, the importance of sharing it with the world, and lies that people believe about the Gospel. As Christians, we have a responsibility given by God to share the Gospel with the world, but people within the church are not fulfilling that calling.



Full Interview: https://rumble.com/viwk3r-phil-johnson-what-is-the-gospel.html



When you go to MyPillow.com/stonewall you can get a discount of UP TO 66% off your order!

