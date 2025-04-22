EPIC ☪ CITY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel & USA forever🎗️ - It's in Texas, not Saudi Arabia: East Plano Islamic Center will be a planned congregation of 1,000 homes built around a huge mosque and several Islamic schools. It will be "a carefully crafted community that brings Islam to the forefront."
Texas has fallen!
Source: https://x.com/israelUSAforeve/status/1914083381262094804