Orthodox Jew, Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss - goes over some things - 'We Cry for the Palestinians' - we are Against Zionist Impostors - we Oppose Jewish Occupation - Explaining the Difference

I'm sharing this video that I found on YouTube, sorry lost the link, but easy to find. So many don't understand the history involved and circumstances, so here's Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss interview.
Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss goes over some things - We Cry for the Palestinians - Orthodox Jews are Against Zionist –Oppose Jewish Occupation - Zionist are Impostors - Explaining the Difference.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.