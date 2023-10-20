Create New Account
Orthodox Jew, Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss - goes over some things - 'We Cry for the Palestinians' - we are Against Zionist Impostors - we Oppose Jewish Occupation - Explaining the Difference
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
I'm sharing this video that I found on YouTube, sorry lost the link, but easy to find. So many don't understand the history involved and circumstances, so here's Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss interview.

Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss goes over some things - We Cry for the Palestinians - Orthodox Jews are Against Zionist –Oppose Jewish Occupation - Zionist are Impostors - Explaining the Difference.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

