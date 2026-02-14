BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Cannibalising Children Under The Getty Center. Follow Steven D. Kelley for more information, please, ty.
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
85 views • 2 days ago

Steven D Kelley Official Telegram Page: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage http://TruthCatRadio.com

Steven is most unhappy at how long starting OccupyTheGetty is taking. Also he doesn’t like the praise at all, this isn’t about ego. OTG really is it, our Pandora’s box to open everything else to the world when e.g. cannot vote our way out of this hell. The main evidence IS in Getty D.U.M.B, right there, can’t hide it, connects to all other D.U.M.Bs. Even Zorro Ranch is connected to Getty D.U.M.B. Getty is connected to Epstein etc, yet colossal as nothing else compares to this 1 location. Going through the ‘ Media ‘ section of this chat has so much, including world news. 


SDK’s heros include Phil Schneider, Bill Cooper. People are waking up, using the collective is what starts us off - OTG, what he’s been doing this whole time e.g. going “viral”. Palantir turns out is Getty. That’s what’s coming, digital ID, alongside other Getty tools, even lower levels - Hollywood, canon fodder. Intertel crucially - from presidents, to being involved in making the chair I sit on. This is it. Helping SDK for 2 years, relatively short time, didn’t take long for me to dedicate all possible time to posting OTG/SDK as a young person who’s seen virality on social media etc, OTG makes Epstein, Diddy, PizzaGate look beyond tiny, yet Getty is involved in all of that too. I confidently say OTG is the change we need, humanity isn’t going to stop genocide in front of faces - Palestine, or from being completely infiltrated by satanism. Also it’s 100,000 child sex slaves a year right in front of our faces. What’s great too (regarding “workshop”) is if enough of us do this, say 100, dedicate time to posting OTG/SDK (even if can only spare 5 mins a day) humanity finds out & the Cavers get the bluff called, let humanity learn the truth & we can move forward.


trumpnewsomgavinkelleyoccupythegettygordon gettysteven dpat bondi
